Dr. Hsin-Yi Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hsin-Yi Chang, MD
Dr. Hsin-Yi Chang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
Advanced Surgical Care802 FOX GLEN CT, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 381-8161Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Advanced Surgical Care650 Dakota St Ste B, Crystal Lake, IL 60012 Directions (847) 381-8161
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chang took the time to answer all my questions. Dr. Chang is also a skilled surgeon that I trust and I would recommend her to anyone who needs a hernia repair. Thank you Dr. Chang
About Dr. Hsin-Yi Chang, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1932296977
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
