Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsueh-Hua Ho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hsueh-Hua Ho, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from China Medical College and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Ho works at
Locations
-
1
Path Diagnostics15785 Laguna Canyon Rd Ste 115, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 551-5152
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hsueh-Hua Ho, MD
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1477609436
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- China Medical College
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
