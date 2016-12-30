Dr. Sein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Htwe Sein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Htwe Sein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Inst of Med I and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Sein works at
Locations
Allergy & Asthma Care3365 Burns Rd Ste 101, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 775-1061
Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center3360 Burns Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 775-1061
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly staff. Short wait time. Dr Sein is very knowledgeable, kind and patient.
About Dr. Htwe Sein, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Burmese
- 1376584185
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Inst of Med I
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sein works at
Dr. Sein has seen patients for Syncope, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sein speaks Burmese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sein.
