Dr. Hua Bai, MD

Pediatrics
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hua Bai, MD

Dr. Hua Bai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chino Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Southeast University Medical School and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Bai works at Pediatric Clinic de Chino Hills in Chino Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Clinic de Chino Hills
    15944 Los Serranos Country Club Dr Ste 160, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 606-8893

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Fever
Immunization Administration
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Net
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Hua Bai, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295756336
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The Brooklyn Hospital Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Southeast University Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hua Bai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bai works at Pediatric Clinic de Chino Hills in Chino Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bai’s profile.

    Dr. Bai speaks Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

