Dr. Hua Bai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hua Bai, MD
Dr. Hua Bai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chino Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Southeast University Medical School and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Bai works at
Dr. Bai's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Clinic de Chino Hills15944 Los Serranos Country Club Dr Ste 160, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Directions (909) 606-8893
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hua Bai, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1295756336
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Medical Center
- The Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Southeast University Medical School
- Pediatrics
