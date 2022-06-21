Overview of Dr. Huaiguang Li, MD

Dr. Huaiguang Li, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Li works at Golden Care Medical Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.