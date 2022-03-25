Dr. Huan John Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huan John Wang, MD
Overview of Dr. Huan John Wang, MD
Dr. Huan John Wang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
Re3 Innovative Neuroscience Institute4012 Sawyer Rd Ste 102, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 269-6780Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
North Port2564 Commerce Pkwy # 101, North Port, FL 34289 Directions (941) 269-6781Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had serious back problems since 2010 when I was paralyzed from an AVM in my spinal chord. I had surgery at that time by another doc. and was able to walk again.Over the last 12 years my condition deteriorated and I had little to no mobility. I moved to Fla. and was referred to Dr.Wang and I must say that became a true blessing. My first visit I was checked in my the most friendly competition staff. I met with Dr.Wang and he had reviewed my chart and had a clear understanding of my condition. He took just over an hour to explain to my wife and me exactly what we were dealing with. Answered every question and made sure we understood it. He was the most honest, sincere, and caring Dr. we had ever met. We left his office with 3 options going forward. We collectively came up with a treatment program which may or may not need surgery at some point. I have been in this program about one month and my pain is a fraction of what it was and I feel stronger then i have in a very long time.
About Dr. Huan John Wang, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1790908168
Education & Certifications
- Bringham &amp;amp; Women's Hosp
- University of Illinois At Urbana-Champaign|University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Mandarin.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.