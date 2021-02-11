Dr. Huayang Tang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huayang Tang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Huayang Tang, MD
Dr. Huayang Tang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They completed their fellowship with NYU Langone Medical Center
Dr. Tang works at
Dr. Tang's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists - Spring Hill7154 MEDICAL CENTER DR, Spring Hill, FL 34608 Directions (352) 596-1926Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute11063 County Line Rd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (352) 683-8178
Hospital Affiliations
- Bravera Health Brooksville
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely enjoyed my visit!!!!! He is so personable and took time to make sure I understood what would happen and why. Did not think I would look forward to my next visit but I do.!!! He is a wonderful man----- BONUS
About Dr. Huayang Tang, MD
- Hematology
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1750341327
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- NSLIJ/Hofstra North Shore-LIJ School of Medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital Program
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tang accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tang works at
Dr. Tang has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.