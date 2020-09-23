Dr. Matos-Garsault has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huber Matos-Garsault, MD
Overview of Dr. Huber Matos-Garsault, MD
Dr. Huber Matos-Garsault, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Matos-Garsault's Office Locations
Premier Spine & Pain Center1045 RIVERSIDE AVE, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 264-0770
Matos and Matos-Garsault Mds1543 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 264-0770
Hospital Affiliations
- Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
20 yrs after a Horrific car accident, Dr Matos was the Fresh set of eyes I needed at just the right time. My quality of life has improved beyond adjectives. He's also a great guy. Thank You.
About Dr. Huber Matos-Garsault, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
- University of Miami Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University Of Medical Sciences
- Anesthesiology and Integrative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matos-Garsault accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matos-Garsault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matos-Garsault has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matos-Garsault on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Matos-Garsault speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Matos-Garsault. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matos-Garsault.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matos-Garsault, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matos-Garsault appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.