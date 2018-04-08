Dr. Hubert Fornalik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fornalik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hubert Fornalik, MD
Overview of Dr. Hubert Fornalik, MD
Dr. Hubert Fornalik, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They completed their fellowship with University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
Dr. Fornalik's Office Locations
Michiana Hematology Oncology301 E Day Rd, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 204-7300
St. Vincent Gynecologic Oncology8402 Harcourt Rd Ste 420, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 415-6740
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
All I have to say is that I am truly blessed that my gyno referred me to Dr. Fornalik. He takes his time with you to explain everything. He is an expert and he knows how to calm your anxious feelings. It only takes a quick google search of his name to realize he is known nation wide. We are so fornature to have him in Northern Indiana! I had a robotic hysterectomy on a Tuesday and was out shopping in the outlets on Thursday. Crazy!!!! ;)
About Dr. Hubert Fornalik, MD
- Oncology
- English, Polish and Russian
- 1255549812
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Medical University of Warsaw
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fornalik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fornalik accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fornalik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fornalik has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fornalik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fornalik speaks Polish and Russian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fornalik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fornalik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fornalik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fornalik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.