Dr. Hubert Greenway Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Wisconsin-Madison



Dr. Greenway Jr works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Melanoma and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.