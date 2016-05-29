See All Dermatologists in Montgomery, AL
Dr. Hubert Matthews, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
62 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Hubert Matthews, MD is a Dermatologist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Duke University.

Dr. Matthews works at MATTHEWS HUBERT I MD PC in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Matthews Hubert I MD PC
    6990 Winton Blount Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 260-8718

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis

Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hubert Matthews, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 62 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497773667
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Duke University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hubert Matthews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matthews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matthews works at MATTHEWS HUBERT I MD PC in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. Matthews’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

