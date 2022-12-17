Dr. Hubert Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hubert Pham, MD
Overview of Dr. Hubert Pham, MD
Dr. Hubert Pham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Pham's Office Locations
Eye Specialists & Surgeons of Northern Virginia3998 Fair Ridge Dr Ste 105, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (571) 349-2191Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Washington Eye Institute7500 Greenway Center Dr # 8FL, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 277-4844
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pham provided analysis for cataract surgery for me. (61 yr male) I appreciated his energy, analysis and explanations. He did an outstanding job for my surgery and I have excellent results and prognosis. I’d highly recommend him and thank him and his team for outstanding service.
About Dr. Hubert Pham, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hosp/Lombardi Cancer Ctr
- Inova Fairfax
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cornell University
- Ophthalmology
