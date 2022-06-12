See All Dermatologists in Riverside, CA
Dr. Hubert Watkins, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
61 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Hubert Watkins, MD is a Dermatologist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside University Health System-medical Center.

Dr. Watkins works at Hubert C Watkins MD in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hubert C.Watkins MD, Inc
    6926 Brockton Ave Ste 10, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 683-0540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside University Health System-medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nancy Valentine — Jun 12, 2022
    About Dr. Hubert Watkins, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 61 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104999739
    Education & Certifications

    • Los Angeles County-U S C Medical Center
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hubert Watkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Watkins works at Hubert C Watkins MD in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Watkins’s profile.

    Dr. Watkins has seen patients for Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

