Overview

Dr. Huda Al-Kouatly, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from American University of Beirut Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Al-Kouatly works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.