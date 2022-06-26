Dr. Huda Battikhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Battikhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huda Battikhi, MD
Overview of Dr. Huda Battikhi, MD
Dr. Huda Battikhi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cypress, TX.
Dr. Battikhi works at
Dr. Battikhi's Office Locations
-
1
Steeplechase Pediatric Center, PA21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 470, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 805-3677Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Battikhi?
She treated my baby right! Great doctor. Knowledgeable and kind.
About Dr. Huda Battikhi, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1437592086
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Battikhi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Battikhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Battikhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Battikhi works at
Dr. Battikhi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Battikhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Battikhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Battikhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.