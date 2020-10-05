Overview of Dr. Huey Holt, MD

Dr. Huey Holt, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine.



Dr. Holt works at Rheumatlgy/Ostpss Ctr Memphis in Cordova, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.