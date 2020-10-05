Dr. Huey Holt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huey Holt, MD
Overview of Dr. Huey Holt, MD
Dr. Huey Holt, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine.
Dr. Holt's Office Locations
Rheumatlgy/Ostpss Ctr Memphis540 TRINITY CREEK CV, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 309-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Holt has been my rheumatologist for approximately 20 years. I have never had to wait long, and I never feel rushed. He listens and remembers my previous complaints and asks if they are better, same, or worse. I have now been diagnosed with a lung disease and he helps stay on top of it. He recently noticed a big difference in several areas in my bloodwork that could be due to my lungs. I took his advice and the last bloodwork showed improvement. He is patient and kind. I highly recommend him and this office.
About Dr. Huey Holt, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1295808913
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn
- U Tex SW Med Sch
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holt has seen patients for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Holt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holt.
