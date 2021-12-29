Dr. Huey Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huey Nguyen, MD
Dr. Huey Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Clark Memorial Health and Physicians' Medical Center.
Physicians' Medical Center4023 Reas Ln, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 206-7660
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Clark Memorial Health
- Physicians' Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Nguyen saved my life. I was so very ill and he seriously encouraged me to care for my health. He is a very kind man and I enjoy catching up with him and his family life during my yearly appointment. His concern for his patients is life changing.
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1699773564
- U Cincinnati
- U Cincinnati
- U Cincinnati
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.