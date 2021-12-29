Overview

Dr. Huey Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Clark Memorial Health and Physicians' Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at PMC Regional Hospital in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.