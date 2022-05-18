See All Hand Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Huey Tien, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.7 (59)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Huey Tien, MD

Dr. Huey Tien, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Chung-Shan Medical & Dental College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Tien works at Kleinert, Kutz and Associates Hand Care Center, PLLC in Louisville, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tien's Office Locations

    Kleinert Kutz & Associates
    225 Abraham Flexner Way Ste 700, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 561-4263
    Kleinert Kutz & Associates
    3900 Kresge Way Ste 43, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 561-4263
    New Albany, Indiana Office
    3605 Northgate Ct Ste 102, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 944-4263
    Chamberlain Pointe Office
    4642 Chamberlain Ln Ste 202, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 561-4263

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 18, 2022
    I saw Dr Tien for a broken hand which required surgery. Hands down one of the best docs I've ever had treat me. He's exceptionally kind, explained everything and has been very accommodating. His staff have been great. I'm surprised at how quickly I've healed.
    Nancy W — May 18, 2022
    About Dr. Huey Tien, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1740274018
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kleinert Inst Hand & Microsurg
    Internship
    • University Of Louisville
    Medical Education
    • Chung-Shan Medical & Dental College
    Undergraduate School
    • Chung-Shan Medical and Dental College
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Huey Tien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tien has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Tien speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Tien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

