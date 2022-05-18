Dr. Huey Tien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huey Tien, MD
Dr. Huey Tien, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Chung-Shan Medical & Dental College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Kleinert Kutz & Associates225 Abraham Flexner Way Ste 700, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 561-4263
Kleinert Kutz & Associates3900 Kresge Way Ste 43, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 561-4263
New Albany, Indiana Office3605 Northgate Ct Ste 102, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 944-4263
Chamberlain Pointe Office4642 Chamberlain Ln Ste 202, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 561-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Passport Health Plan
- Pekin Insurance
- Sagamore Health Network
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I saw Dr Tien for a broken hand which required surgery. Hands down one of the best docs I’ve ever had treat me. He’s exceptionally kind, explained everything and has been very accommodating. His staff have been great. I’m surprised at how quickly I’ve healed.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
- Kleinert Inst Hand & Microsurg
- University Of Louisville
- Chung-Shan Medical & Dental College
- Chung-Shan Medical and Dental College
- General Surgery
