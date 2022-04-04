Dr. Adair III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hugh Adair III, DO
Overview
Dr. Hugh Adair III, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.
Dr. Adair III works at
Locations
St. Charles Heart and Lung Center - Bend2500 NE Neff Rd, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 388-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Prineville
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good
About Dr. Hugh Adair III, DO
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1700866746
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Adair III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adair III works at
Dr. Adair III has seen patients for First Degree Heart Block, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adair III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Adair III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adair III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adair III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adair III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.