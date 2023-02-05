Dr. Hugh Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugh Bailey, MD
Overview of Dr. Hugh Bailey, MD
Dr. Hugh Bailey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Bailey's Office Locations
Phoenix Womens Health LLC4650 Whitesburg Dr SW Ste 203, Huntsville, AL 35802 Directions (256) 382-5210
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was transferred to HH from a different facility and put under the care of Dr Bailey after I went into preterm labor at 29 weeks pregnant. His experience and knowledge saved my twins! I was told my entire pregnancy (from original doc) that a cesarean would be required, Dr Bailey delivered them vaginally! 5 years later, we were able to prevent preterm labor with my 2nd set of twins, under his care. Now, years later, he is still The only doctor I have ever had that spent over an hour in my room and actually listened to and addressed all of the issues I was having, post-hysterectomy. Dr Bailey finds the cause of problems instead of ignoring with medication! He also ensures all avenues of treatment and recommends surgery only as a last resort! He was able to treat my bladder issues with no surgery and no down time! Therefore avoiding a lengthy recovery time, pain and did not require missing work. Doctors like him are very rare and he has been a blessing for me and my family
About Dr. Hugh Bailey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1649212358
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.