Dr. Hugh Beatty, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Beatty works at Hugh Beatty Md Inc in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.