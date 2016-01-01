Dr. Hugh Cahill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cahill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugh Cahill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hugh Cahill, MD
Dr. Hugh Cahill, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Torrington, CT.
Dr. Cahill works at
Dr. Cahill's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group780 Litchfield St Ste 3, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 626-8232
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hugh Cahill, MD
- Neurology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cahill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cahill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cahill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cahill works at
Dr. Cahill has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cahill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cahill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cahill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.