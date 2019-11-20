Dr. H Gordon Deen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. H Gordon Deen, MD
Overview of Dr. H Gordon Deen, MD
Dr. H Gordon Deen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Deen's Office Locations
Jacksonville - Neuro4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-3370Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough does many tests to find exact cause of pain I had a quick recovery from the lengthy. surgery I needed
About Dr. H Gordon Deen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1225027683
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Naval Reg Med Ctr
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
