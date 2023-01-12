Overview of Dr. Hugh Frederick, MD

Dr. Hugh Frederick, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown and North Central Surgical Center.



Dr. Frederick works at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Steroid Injection, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.