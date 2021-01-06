Overview of Dr. Hugh Gelabert, MD

Dr. Hugh Gelabert, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.