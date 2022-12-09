Dr. Hugh Gloster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gloster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugh Gloster, MD
Overview
Dr. Hugh Gloster, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Gloster works at
Locations
-
1
UC Health Midtown3590 Lucille Dr Ste 1600, Cincinnati, OH 45213 Directions (513) 487-3759
-
2
Fort Myers Dermatopathology8381 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 202, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 936-5425
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gloster?
Dr Gloster removed a melanoma from my shoulder area , very personable , kind, and his training and experience is excellent. His female assistant was great (forget her name) .
About Dr. Hugh Gloster, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902850126
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Emory University School Of Med
- George Washington University School Of Med
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gloster has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gloster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gloster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gloster works at
Dr. Gloster has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gloster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gloster speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gloster. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gloster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gloster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gloster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.