Dr. Hugh Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugh Hall, MD
Overview of Dr. Hugh Hall, MD
Dr. Hugh Hall, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont McDuffie.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall's Office Locations
-
1
Life Line Home Care Inc3686 WHEELER RD, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 922-6300
-
2
urgent md1113 Washington Rd, Thomson, GA 30824 Directions (706) 595-7825
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont McDuffie
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hall?
Dr. Hall is an incredcibly caring doctor. He goes above and beyond to take care of his patients and does an excellent job of making them feel heard.
About Dr. Hugh Hall, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1134125396
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.