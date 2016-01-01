Dr. Hugh Hetherington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hetherington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugh Hetherington, MD
Dr. Hugh Hetherington, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
Bozeman Health Audiology Clinic925 Highland Blvd Ste 1160, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 587-5000
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Hetherington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hetherington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hetherington has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hetherington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hetherington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hetherington.
