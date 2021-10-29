Dr. Hugh Houston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugh Houston, MD
Overview
Dr. Hugh Houston, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Locations
The Laparoscopic Surgery Group, PC2200 Murphy Ave Ste B, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-7661Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had surgery In April 2021 and Dr Houston was more than wonderful to me and the staff as well . He does tell it like it is and expects you to follow the rules but excellent surgeon
About Dr. Hugh Houston, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- General Surgery
