Dr. Hugh James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugh James, MD
Overview of Dr. Hugh James, MD
Dr. Hugh James, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina|Musc Med Center Of Med University Of Sc and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. James works at
Dr. James' Office Locations
-
1
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Division of Surgery - North Grove1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 2300, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 585-6491Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advicare
- Aetna
- America's 1st Choice
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Companion Benefit Alternatives
- CompCare
- Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Choice Health
- First Choice VIP Care Plus
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Time
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. James?
Outstanding physician and an outstanding staff. Cheerful, efficient, and professional.
About Dr. Hugh James, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1053375592
Education & Certifications
- Spartanburg Regional Medical Center
- Spartanburg Regl Med Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina|Musc Med Center Of Med University Of Sc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James works at
Dr. James has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.