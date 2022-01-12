Overview of Dr. Hugh James, MD

Dr. Hugh James, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina|Musc Med Center Of Med University Of Sc and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. James works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Division of Surgery - North Grove in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.