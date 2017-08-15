See All Otolaryngologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Hugh Lovejoy Jr, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hugh Lovejoy Jr, MD

Dr. Hugh Lovejoy Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Atrium Health University City, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center.

Dr. Lovejoy Jr works at CEENTA University in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Tonsillitis, Tinnitus and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lovejoy Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates PA
    2325 W Arbors Dr Ste 201, Charlotte, NC 28262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health University City
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Tonsillitis
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis

Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Adenoiditis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 15, 2017
    Dr lovejoy was awesome
    james mcauliffe in charlitte NC — Aug 15, 2017
    About Dr. Hugh Lovejoy Jr, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164490975
    Education & Certifications

    • Bowman Gray School of Medicine
    • North Carolina Baptist Hosp/ Bowman Grey Sch Of Med
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    • College of Charleston
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hugh Lovejoy Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovejoy Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lovejoy Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lovejoy Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lovejoy Jr works at CEENTA University in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Lovejoy Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Lovejoy Jr has seen patients for Chronic Tonsillitis, Tinnitus and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lovejoy Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovejoy Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovejoy Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovejoy Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovejoy Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

