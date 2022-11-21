See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Englewood, CO
Dr. Hugh McPherson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (66)
Map Pin Small Englewood, CO
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hugh McPherson, MD

Dr. Hugh McPherson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of British Columbia and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. McPherson works at Peak Orthopedics and Spine, LLC in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McPherson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peak Orthopedics and Spine, LLC
    145 Inverness Dr E Ste 220, Englewood, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 699-7325

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 21, 2022
    Dr McPherson was patient. He did not recommend surgery as a first option. He said we should try to go with what we know has worked in the past for my pain. You show me my x-rays my spine and explain what was going on with my back. Going with physical therapy at home, and the injections that I've used in the past. Hi highly recommend him as your specialist for your spinal issues.
    Sheminoly D Petaway — Nov 21, 2022
    About Dr. Hugh McPherson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Lithuanian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447234281
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • A-O Fellowship|University of Western Ontario
    Residency
    • University Of Bristish Columbia
    Medical Education
    • University of British Columbia
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hugh McPherson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McPherson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McPherson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McPherson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McPherson works at Peak Orthopedics and Spine, LLC in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. McPherson’s profile.

    Dr. McPherson has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McPherson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. McPherson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McPherson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McPherson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McPherson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

