Dr. Hugh Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hugh Miller, MD
Dr. Hugh Miller, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Summa Health System - Akron Campus and Western Reserve Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Neurology & Neuroscience Assocs701 White Pond Dr Ste 300, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 572-1011
Hospital Affiliations
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
- Western Reserve Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I felt obligated to make this review because I can’t believe how many negative reviews are on here. I was apprehensive before my first appointment after reading these reviews but I’m glad I didn’t let them sway me away from going to him. Dr Miller has been thorough, transparent, kind, and answers all of my questions. No complaints here!
About Dr. Hugh Miller, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
