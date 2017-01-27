See All Podiatric Surgeons in Aurora, CO
Dr. Hugh Murray, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
3.6 (14)
Map Pin Small Aurora, CO
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hugh Murray, DPM

Dr. Hugh Murray, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murray's Office Locations

  1. 1
    14991 E Hampden Ave Ste 170, Aurora, CO 80014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 693-3261

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 27, 2017
    I went for plantar fasciitis. Dr. Murry diagnosed me, let me decide if I wanted a shot or not, (I did), told me all the calf and foot stretches I needed to do, and was very kind. The shot was magical, the plantar fasciitis healed, and insurance paid for it.
    Sue Weber in Aurora, CO — Jan 27, 2017
    About Dr. Hugh Murray, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841240611
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hugh Murray, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

