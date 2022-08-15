Dr. Hugh Nabers Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nabers Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugh Nabers Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Hugh Nabers Jr, MD
Dr. Hugh Nabers Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nabers Jr' Office Locations
- 1 1215 7th St SE Ste 190, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 353-9899
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon
About Dr. Hugh Nabers Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1699834184
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Nabers Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nabers Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Nabers Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nabers Jr has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal, and more.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nabers Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
