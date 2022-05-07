See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Palm Springs, CA
Dr. Hugh Nasr, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.7 (25)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Hugh Nasr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. 

Dr. Nasr works at Hugh S Nasr MD in Palm Springs, CA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hugh S Nasr MD
    Hugh S Nasr MD
1401 N Palm Canyon Dr Ste 101, Palm Springs, CA 92262
(760) 320-6027

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Eisenhower Medical Center
  Hi-desert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Geriatric Assessment
Diabetic Evaluation
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Geriatric Assessment
Diabetic Evaluation
Dexamethasone Suppression Test

Geriatric Assessment
Diabetic Evaluation
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Anxiety
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pain
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lipid Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vaccination
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Constipation
Cough
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Gynecomastia
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shingles
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroiditis
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Valley Fever
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 07, 2022
    Dr. Nasr is not like a drive-thru fast food restaurant. He spends as much time with you as needed. I would say most appts with Dr. Nasr last 30-60 minutes. He listens and discusses your health and concerns. He does not hesitate to refer you to a specialist when required. And, now, he's even added virtual appts. He's been a doc for over 50 years so I'm not sure if he's taking new patients or not.
    Rod Walsh — May 07, 2022
    About Dr. Hugh Nasr, MD

    Specialties
    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1073588737
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nasr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nasr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

