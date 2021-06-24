Overview of Dr. Hugh Perkin, MD

Dr. Hugh Perkin, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.



Dr. Perkin works at Urology Associates of the Central Coast in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Templeton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.