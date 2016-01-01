Dr. Hugh Reeves Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeves Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugh Reeves Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Hugh Reeves Jr, MD
Dr. Hugh Reeves Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Reeves Jr works at
Dr. Reeves Jr' Office Locations
Vidant Urology-greenville275 Bethesda Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 752-5077
Hugh Mallory Reeves - Atlantic Men's Health1814 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 662-8765
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hugh Reeves Jr, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1780639443
Education & Certifications
- Med University Hospital Authori
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reeves Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reeves Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reeves Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reeves Jr works at
Dr. Reeves Jr has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reeves Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeves Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeves Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reeves Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reeves Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.