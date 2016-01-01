Overview of Dr. Hugh Reeves Jr, MD

Dr. Hugh Reeves Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Reeves Jr works at ECU Health in Greenville, NC with other offices in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.