Overview of Dr. Hugh Sauer, MD

Dr. Hugh Sauer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Sauer works at Mid-hudson Family Ophthalmology Pllc in Middletown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.