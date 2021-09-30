Overview of Dr. Hugh Smisson III, MD

Dr. Hugh Smisson III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.



Dr. Smisson III works at Georgia Neurosurgical Institute in Macon, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA and Dublin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.