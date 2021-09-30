See All Neurosurgeons in Macon, GA
Dr. Hugh Smisson III, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (64)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hugh Smisson III, MD

Dr. Hugh Smisson III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.

Dr. Smisson III works at Georgia Neurosurgical Institute in Macon, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA and Dublin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smisson III's Office Locations

    Georgia Neurosurgical Institute
    840 Pine St Ste 880, Macon, GA 31201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 743-7092
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Georgia Neurosurgical Institute, Warner Robins
    312 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 743-7092
    Dublin
    1000 Hillcrest Pkwy, Dublin, GA 31021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 743-7092

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
  • Memorial Health Meadows Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • NovaNet
    • PHCS
    • Security Health Plan (SHP)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 30, 2021
    Had a thorough and informative appointment with Josh Young and then Dr. Smisson early in August. I have completed all of the pre-surgery requirements and am just waiting on a surgery date now. Very excited to have the surgery as my back pain and pain in my legs is much worse. So glad for their expertise.
    Wanda K Davis K Davis — Sep 30, 2021
    About Dr. Hugh Smisson III, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922054998
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Neurosurgery, Medical College Of Georgia, Augusta, Ga
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hugh Smisson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smisson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smisson III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smisson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smisson III has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smisson III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Smisson III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smisson III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smisson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smisson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

