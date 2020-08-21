Dr. Hugh Windom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Windom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugh Windom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hugh Windom, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Windom works at
Locations
Windom Allergy Asthma & Sinus3570 S TUTTLE AVE, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 927-4888
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience here to find out what I am allergic to with skin testing. Very knowledgeable and awesome staff.
About Dr. Hugh Windom, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1013902204
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Duke University
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Windom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Windom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Windom has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Windom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Windom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Windom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Windom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Windom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.