Overview

Dr. Hughes Helm, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.



Dr. Helm works at Coastal Carolina Health Care PA Central Lab in New Bern, NC with other offices in Bayboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.