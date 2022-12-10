Dr. Hughey Carter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hughey Carter, DPM
Overview of Dr. Hughey Carter, DPM
Dr. Hughey Carter, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital and Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Carter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Carter's Office Locations
-
1
Cape Fear Valley Podiatry1738 Metromedical Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 280-9970
-
2
Carolina Kidney Care PA300 Medical Pavilion Dr, Raeford, NC 28376 Directions (910) 266-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carter?
Very knowledgeable. Explains things and answers questions.
About Dr. Hughey Carter, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1376906735
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.