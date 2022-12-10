Overview of Dr. Hughey Carter, DPM

Dr. Hughey Carter, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital and Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Carter works at Cape Fear Valley Podiatry in Fayetteville, NC with other offices in Raeford, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.