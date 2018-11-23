Overview of Dr. Hugo Barrera, MD

Dr. Hugo Barrera, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Barrera works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.