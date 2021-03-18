Overview

Dr. Hugo Caballero, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Caballero works at Caballero Family Healthcare Grp in Germantown, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.