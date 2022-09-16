Overview of Dr. Hugo Castellanos Mendez, MD

Dr. Hugo Castellanos Mendez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Haverhill, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from BOOKER T WASHINGTON CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.



Dr. Castellanos Mendez works at SMG Primary Care of Haverhill in Haverhill, MA with other offices in North Andover, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.