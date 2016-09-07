Dr. Hugo Cerri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugo Cerri, MD
Overview of Dr. Hugo Cerri, MD
Dr. Hugo Cerri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cerri's Office Locations
- 1 3755 Library Rd Ste 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15234 Directions (412) 391-6625
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cerri?
Met Dr.Cerri over 25 years ago through an dire emergency visit to the hospital. He identified the bacterial infection i had acquired and with his prompt and accurate medical treatments prevented blindness in both of my eyes. My family and i have been going to him ever since. I wouldn't go to anyone else.
About Dr. Hugo Cerri, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811986680
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cerri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cerri speaks Spanish.
