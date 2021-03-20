Overview of Dr. Hugo Cocucci, MD

Dr. Hugo Cocucci, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They completed their residency with Brooklyn Hospital Center



Dr. Cocucci works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - OBGYN in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), C-Section and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.