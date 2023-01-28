Dr. Davila has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hugo Davila, MD
Overview of Dr. Hugo Davila, MD
Dr. Hugo Davila, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.
Dr. Davila's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Axelrod400 Pinellas St Ste 300, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 447-8100
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - DeLand810 N Spring Garden Ave Ste 100, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 774-7411Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Healthcare Specialists - Vero Beach3730 7th Ter Ste 101, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 581-0528
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sebastian8005 83rd Ave Ste 5, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 581-0528
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davila listen to any concerns I may have, I do believe he cares for my well being and gives good clinical advisement that has help my quality of life that I’ve been struggling for years… when you walk into the office…you can tell the staff enjoys being there and are very attentive to my needs. You can feel the environment is very positive and it makes me feel comfortable being there. I trust Dr.Davila and staff with my care. I will definitely go back and highly recommend Dr.Davila to anyone who needs a caring, empathetic Doctor.
About Dr. Hugo Davila, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1063611598
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Univ of South Florida College of Medicine
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davila has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davila on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davila speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Davila. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.