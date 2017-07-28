Dr. Hugo Diez Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diez Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugo Diez Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Hugo Diez Jr, MD
Dr. Hugo Diez Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Diez Jr works at
Dr. Diez Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Hugo Diez Jr MD PA11880 SW 40th St Ste 218, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 552-5792
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diez Jr?
Fantastic Doctor, amazing Staff. Very helpful.
About Dr. Hugo Diez Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1710914205
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diez Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diez Jr accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diez Jr works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Diez Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diez Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diez Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diez Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.